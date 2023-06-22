Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals appoint new manager as Barnsley lose theirs

Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, Swansea City, have a new manager - and it’s a man that beat the Owls twice last season with Barnsley.

It’s no surprise to see Michael Duff make the switch to Wales, with reports suggesting that it may happen for a while now, but tonight the news has been confirmed as he leaves the side that Wednesday beat in the League One play-off final to secure promotion out of League One.

A statement from the Reds on Thursday read, “Barnsley Football Club can confirm that Michael Duff has today left his position as Head Coach to join Swansea City... Despite being offered an improved deal and contract extension prior to received interest, Duff has decided to join the Welsh outfit with two years remaining on his deal at Oakwell.”

Meanwhile, the club’s chairman, Neerav Parekh, said, “As a board, we’d like to thank Michael for all his efforts over the last year. We’d also like to appreciate the professional way in which he behaved once Swansea triggered the release clause, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“We want to reassure fans that the search for a new head coach is well underway and should be confirmed soon in order to make the most of preseason. The foundations laid down at the start of last summer ensure that we’re able to compete, and regardless of departures, the club is bigger than any one individual. We promise to continue to build on the positive progress we’ve made and challenge again next season, to push for promotion back to our natural home in the Championship.

“Finally, I’d also like to thank all our loyal fans who have shown support to the new board as we focus on continuing the momentum created last season. It’s been a year of many highs and lows, but your support has stayed constant, and we will strive to repay that faith.”