Sheffield Wednesday paired with League Two club in Carabao Cup draw

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed their draw for the first round of the League Cup.

By Alex Miller
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:49 BST

The Owls will welcome League Two Stockport County to Hillsborough the week commencing 7 August 2023.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides since an August 2005 clash in the same round of the same competition - Adam Proudlock netting a double in a 4-2 extra time win at Edgeley Park.

Wednesday made it to the third round of the competition last season, narrowly losing out on penalties at Southampton.

They are previous winners of the trophy, beating Manchester United 1-0 in a famous afternoon at Wembley in 1991.

The draw these days is plit into north and south divisions, meaning Wednesday were one of 38 teams included in the northern section of the draw and could not be pitted against southern clubs.