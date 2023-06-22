The Owls are back in the second tier, and while they may not have a manager - or many senior players at this point - there is still some excitement building for a season that will see them travel to some of the biggest and most historic grounds in the country in 2023/24.
Wednesday get things started at home to Southampton on August 4th before finishing away at Sunderland on May 4th nine months later, but inbetween they’ve got games up and down the country against a whole host of former Premier League outfits like themselves.
One key aspect of the new campaign, though, is that multiple Yorkshire derbies are back after facing just Barnsley last season - and they’ll barely have to wait anytime at all before they get started, with three taking place in the first two months of the campaign.
Here are all 10 Yorkshire derbies in the Championship for the 2023/24 season:
Huddersfield Town - West Yorkshire
Hillsborough - Saturday October 7th - 3pm
John Smith’s Stadium - Saturday February 3rd - 3pm
Hull City - East Riding of Yorkshire
MKM Stadium - Saturday August 12th - 3pm
Hillsborough - Monday January 1st - 3pm
Leeds United - West Yorkshire
Elland Road - Saturday September 2nd - 3pm
Hillsborough - Saturday March 9th - 3pm
Middlesbrough - North Yorkshire
Hillsborough - Tuesday September 19th - 7.45pm
Riverside - Monday April 1st - 3pm
Rotherham United - South Yorkshire
Hillsborough - Saturday October 28th - 3pm
AESSEAL New York Stadium - Saturday March 2nd - 3pm