Sheffield Wednesday will have 10 Yorkshire derbies to play this season as they return to the Championship - including their first trip to Leeds United since 2020.

The Owls are back in the second tier, and while they may not have a manager - or many senior players at this point - there is still some excitement building for a season that will see them travel to some of the biggest and most historic grounds in the country in 2023/24.

Wednesday get things started at home to Southampton on August 4th before finishing away at Sunderland on May 4th nine months later, but inbetween they’ve got games up and down the country against a whole host of former Premier League outfits like themselves.

One key aspect of the new campaign, though, is that multiple Yorkshire derbies are back after facing just Barnsley last season - and they’ll barely have to wait anytime at all before they get started, with three taking place in the first two months of the campaign.

Here are all 10 Yorkshire derbies in the Championship for the 2023/24 season:

Huddersfield Town - West Yorkshire

Hillsborough - Saturday October 7th - 3pm

John Smith’s Stadium - Saturday February 3rd - 3pm

Hull City - East Riding of Yorkshire

MKM Stadium - Saturday August 12th - 3pm

Hillsborough - Monday January 1st - 3pm

Leeds United - West Yorkshire

Elland Road - Saturday September 2nd - 3pm

Hillsborough - Saturday March 9th - 3pm

Middlesbrough - North Yorkshire

Hillsborough - Tuesday September 19th - 7.45pm

Riverside - Monday April 1st - 3pm

Rotherham United - South Yorkshire

Hillsborough - Saturday October 28th - 3pm