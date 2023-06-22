Leicester City legend on ‘massive’ Sheffield Wednesday and a tricky Championship

The second tier will be a tough proposition for any club of any ambition this season, according to a former Leicester City defender who achieved promotion from it twice.

No fewer than 19 of the 24 clubs in the divison have played in the Premier League - including of course Sheffield Wednesday - and Steve Walsh, who made 449 league appearances for the Foxes, believes the size of these clubs will make it one of the most difficult seasons ever for those involved.

Leicester will play Wednesday at Hillsborough on November 29 and will welcome them to the King Power stadium on February 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri has pitted his club as play-off contenders, an ambition the Foxes will surely wish to better and achieve an immediate return to the top flight.

Walsh said: “You’ve got Sheffield Wednesday, all the big clubs, Ipswich, Southampton and Leeds who obviously got relegated as well, Watford, Sunderland. These are massive clubs. It’s going to be a tough league to get out of.

“I know from experience it’s going to be a physical challenge in this league, that’s important.

“You’ve got Neil Warnock, you go to places like Huddersfield, they’re going to be tough games as well. It’s a massive challenge for Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad