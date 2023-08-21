Sheffield Wednesday’s bright spark makes Owls fan pledge after S6 ‘boost’

Anthony Musaba says that he wants to give Sheffield Wednesday fans ‘what they deserve’ after explaining that they give him a big boost on the ball.

No player on the field completed more successful dribbles (4) than the young Dutch winger as the Owls face Preston North End at Hillsborough, however unfortunately he wasn’t able to help the side avoid a narrow 1-0 defeat on what was his first league start for the club.

There was a buzz at S6 when he got on the ball, especially in the first half, as supporters looked to see him cause problems for the visitors, and he thinks that he’s getting more used to the style of football in the Championship - insisting that it’s the right place for him to be at this point in his career.

“It was my first time starting in the league in this atmosphere, so that was really nice,” Musaba told the media afterwards. “The league is very good, very tough, and being in England for the first time means that it is totally different - but I think that day by day I’m improving and getting used to the country and the playing style.

“I think I’m in the right place, I think this country fits the way that I play very well, and I’ll get space if I play well… I think my dribbling and pace can be important, I like to play one against one, I like to run with the ball, and I’m trying to do the things that I like to do…

“The fans give me a boost, and I think every player wants that. So if they do that for me then I want to give them back what they deserve. So if they keep doing it, I’ll keep doing it. It’s really nice.”