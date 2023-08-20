Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 1-0 by Preston North End on Saturday - a defeat that left them stuck on zero points after three games.

A Liam Lindsay header proved to be enough on the day, but things went from bad to worse after the goal as fans saw debutant midfielder, Momo Diaby, limping off with what may prove to be quite a serious injury - he’ll be going for an MRI scan to try and figure out just how bad it is.

Xisco was disappointed, naturally, and you can see what he had to say about the latest Hillsborough showing above - a defeat that saw them lose three league games on the bounce for the first time since March 2021.

It wasn’t a good result for the Owls of course, though there were some signs of the improvement that the manager has wanted to see... You can take a look at what our two Wednesday writers thought about the game here:

Amongst the positives was the performance of young Anthony Musaba, a bright spark in the first half especially, and he says he wants to give Owls fans ‘what they deserve’ in return for the support they show - check out what he had to say afterwards below:

Meanwhile, plenty has been written about the game and we've got you covered here:

And for the highlights in a game hardly flush with chances, here you go:

Progress was shown, though not enough to pick up three points, and with some fans already growing impatient enough to boo the team at the final whistle on Saturday there is already a demand to get on the board in the Championship.

The next chance to do that comes this weekend when the Owls make the trip over to Wales to face Cardiff City, another team who is yet to win a game in the second tier in 2023/24, however they were beaten by Queens Park Rangers last week which should give Wednesday some hope of getting a result.