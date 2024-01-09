Sheffield Wednesday’s big cup test as youngsters head to ‘special’ Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s are back in FA Youth Cup action this evening as they play host to Reading at Hillsborough.

The Owls saw of Hemel Hempstead in the third round of the competition last time out, but needed a penalty shootout to do so after scoring a very late equaliser when it looked like an upset may be on the cards.

Tonight’s task will likely be a tougher one as they face a Royals side that thumped Rotherham United 6-0 in their last game, and Andy Sharp says that it will be ‘special’ at S6 as they run out onto the hallowed turf of Wednesday’s home stadium.

Speaking ahead of their cup clash the U18s manager told the club’s official website, “It’s brought us a different challenge to what the lads are used to playing in the league… FA Youth Cup nights are always special at Hillsborough, there are friends and family in the stands and it’s a big occasion, but you try and make everything as normal as you can.

“The last round against Hemel Hempstead went all the way to penalties, it’s a big pitch in a big stadium and something the players must be ready for, physically and mentally.”