Sheffield Wednesday keen on Premier League attacker as Danny Röhl seeks more goals
Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for fresh attacking options, and Brentford’s Myles Peart-Harris is believed to be on their list of potential targets.
The big 21-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea before joining the Bees in 2021, has made a handful of Premier League appearances this season and got 45 minutes in their FA Cup draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, but there is talk of another loan move for the youngster.
Peart-Harris played almost 50 games in League One last season as he got into double figure goals and assists for Forest Green Rovers, and it’s thought that there is a desire to loan him out further up the English pyramid this time around if he is to head out of West London once again.
The Star understands that Wednesday are looking at the attacking midfielder as a possible option to bolster their ranks as part of their Championship survival bid, and given his youth and physical attributes he’s seen as a good option to freshen things up for the Owls.
Wednesday are unlikely to be the only club keeping an eye on Peart-Harris’ situation, though, and if they do decide that they want to try and get a deal done with Brentford then they may well have to move swiftly in order to make it happen.
Having made his top-flight debut late last year the former Blue will be eager to kick on in his career, and a spell at Hillsborough may well offer him a chance to do that.