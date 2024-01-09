The six-figure sum up for grabs as Sheffield Wednesday face Coventry City
Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City will be playing for a six-figure sum as well as a spot in the next round when they face in the FA Cup.
The Owls were drawn against the Sky Blues in Monday night’s draw after their 4-0 victory over Cardiff City in the third round, and with the game set for the weekend of January 27th it means that – with the Watford game being postponed – the two sides will face each other in back-to-back weekends. They play in the Championship on January 20th.
It was at this stage last season that Darren Moore’s Wednesday were eliminated from the competition, drawing against Fleetwood Town at Hillsborough before being beaten in the replay, and Danny Röhl will be eager to make sure that they don’t suffer the same fate this time around.
Aside from a couple of players being rested the German put out a strong side for the Cardiff win, and is likely to do the same when Mark Robins’ side visit S6 later this month – progress would see a £120,000-worth of prize money injected into their coffers, an amount that certainly wouldn’t hurt heading into the final days of the transfer window.
Their third round success saw them secure £105,000 in prize money, another amount not to be sniffed at, and Röhl has spoken before about his desire to progress in a tournament that he knows has plenty of cultural significance in the country where he is currently plying his trade.