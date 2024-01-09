The six-figure sum up for grabs as Sheffield Wednesday face Coventry City

Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City will be playing for a six-figure sum as well as a spot in the next round when they face in the FA Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls were drawn against the Sky Blues in Monday night’s draw after their 4-0 victory over Cardiff City in the third round, and with the game set for the weekend of January 27th it means that – with the Watford game being postponed – the two sides will face each other in back-to-back weekends. They play in the Championship on January 20th.

It was at this stage last season that Darren Moore’s Wednesday were eliminated from the competition, drawing against Fleetwood Town at Hillsborough before being beaten in the replay, and Danny Röhl will be eager to make sure that they don’t suffer the same fate this time around.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from a couple of players being rested the German put out a strong side for the Cardiff win, and is likely to do the same when Mark Robins’ side visit S6 later this month – progress would see a £120,000-worth of prize money injected into their coffers, an amount that certainly wouldn’t hurt heading into the final days of the transfer window.