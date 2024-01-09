'I believe' - New Sheffield Wednesday signing backs himself after step up
New Sheffield Wednesday signing, James Beadle, says that he's ready to test himself after stepping up to the Championship.
The 19-year-old has been working his way up the divisions in recent years, going from Premier League reserves to League Two, and then up into League One with Oxford United at the start of the current campaign.
Beadle has adapted well, being ever-present for the U’s in their solid 23/24 season up until Brighton and Hove Albion decided to cut short his loan, with the top-flight outfit saying that a loan into the second tier was a ‘reward’ for his efforts in Oxfordshire.
Now, as he looks to persuade Danny Röhl to hand him his Championship debut as soon as possible, the confident 'keeper insists that he's good to go... As quoted by the club, the England youth international said, "I want to play on the big stage with the fans here, I’m really looking forward to playing in front of them… I believe in myself and my ability, and I’m ready to test myself.”
He also took to social to thank the fans of Oxford after his exit, calling them a ‘brilliant club, full of brilliant people’ before adding that he couldn’t wait to get started at Hillsborough.
Beadle spent time with Crewe Alexandra before his spell in the second tier, and to date has played 34 games in the English Football League following his step up from youth football. At Wednesday he'll be eager to add to that tally as part of the Owls' survival bid, and fans will no doubt be eager to see what he's capable of after seeing rave reviews from fans of both his parent club and the one he's just left.