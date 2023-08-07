The 18-year-old is the only player left from the youngsters who were offered contracts towards the end of last season, with the likes of Jay Glover, Cian Flannery and Mackenzie Maltby all having put pen to paper in recent weeks.

It became apparent that Phuthi’s time at Wednesday was up in the air when it was noted that he’d spent some time away with Brentford’s B team down south, and Xisco confirmed last month that he wasn’t with the team in training as the start of the 2023/24 season drew closer.

Now, with the campaign underway, it’s understood that there has been no definite decision made on where the teenager will be playing his football going forward, but Wednesday don’t appear to have given up hope of keeping hold of him despite interest from elsewhere.

Brentford would have to pay a compensation fee for Phuthi, like they did with Tony Yogane and Isaac Holland before, if he was to join the Bees, but the Owls would rather keep him on their own books considering the fact that they see him as a player who has plenty of potential.

Xisco didn’t name any outfield youngsters in his matchday squad to face Southampton on the Championship’s opening day on Friday, with Pierce Charles – the single one to have been given a squad number up to now – the only one that made the cut.