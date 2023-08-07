But under a new manager with new ideas and for a Carabao Cup match so early in the season? Next level tough.
We’ve given it a go regardless as Wednesday prepare to welcome Stockport County to Hillsborough for a first round clash.
Much of the selection will come down to how Xisco wishes to play it - ring the changes and rest legs after a busy preseason or go full-strength, hoping to build a head of steam heading into Saturday’s return to league action at Hull City.
Let us know what side you’d go for.
1. GK - Devis Vasquez
Only unveiled on Sunday, Tuesday may come a little too soon for Vasquez who looks set to battle Cameron Dawson for the keeper spot. Xisco may be tempted to get him in for a look ahead of the trip to Hull - equally he may stick with Dawson, who did well on Friday night.
2. RB - Liam Palmer
Off the bench and into midfield on Friday, the Owls vice-captain is stepping up his fitness after a procedure in the summer. Quite how the new manager sees him is to become clear, but it could be a good game for an hour or so. Photo: Steve Ellis
3. CB - Bambo Diaby
Bambo number five was unavailable for the Southampton game, serving the last match of a four-game suspension carried over from his time at Preston. Depending on the outlook on the game, he could be thrown in for his debut.
4. CB - Di’shon Bernard
Another new signing, if Xisco does decide to shuffle his pack then he could come in for a debut. A talented former Manchester United man, he’s an exciting prospect. Photo: swfc