Potential Sheffield Wednesday XI for Stockport County should Xisco ring the changes

It’s an impossible task at the best of times, predicting Sheffield Wednesday line-ups for a forthcoming match.

By Alex Miller
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

But under a new manager with new ideas and for a Carabao Cup match so early in the season? Next level tough.

We’ve given it a go regardless as Wednesday prepare to welcome Stockport County to Hillsborough for a first round clash.

Much of the selection will come down to how Xisco wishes to play it - ring the changes and rest legs after a busy preseason or go full-strength, hoping to build a head of steam heading into Saturday’s return to league action at Hull City.

Let us know what side you’d go for.

1. GK - Devis Vasquez

Only unveiled on Sunday, Tuesday may come a little too soon for Vasquez who looks set to battle Cameron Dawson for the keeper spot. Xisco may be tempted to get him in for a look ahead of the trip to Hull - equally he may stick with Dawson, who did well on Friday night.

2. RB - Liam Palmer

Off the bench and into midfield on Friday, the Owls vice-captain is stepping up his fitness after a procedure in the summer. Quite how the new manager sees him is to become clear, but it could be a good game for an hour or so. Photo: Steve Ellis

3. CB - Bambo Diaby

Bambo number five was unavailable for the Southampton game, serving the last match of a four-game suspension carried over from his time at Preston. Depending on the outlook on the game, he could be thrown in for his debut.

4. CB - Di’shon Bernard

Another new signing, if Xisco does decide to shuffle his pack then he could come in for a debut. A talented former Manchester United man, he’s an exciting prospect. Photo: swfc

