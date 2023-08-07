Daniel Pudil has played at international level for the Czech Republic and at Wembley, but now plays his football for the Countrymen - though on a very occasional basis.

Making his first start for the club in Sunday’s FA Cup extra preliminary round clash with Irlam at Sandygate, a disappointing first-half performance saw Hallam - two wins in two in the league - fall three goals behind before a Pudil goal just before half-time pulled one back.

Pudil’s goal was a classy finish, lacing home a half-volley from a raking ball over the top.

Playing at left-back, the 35-cap Czech internaional won man of the match as his side scored two goals in stoppage time to force a 3-3 draw in front of the Shed End.

Ollie Fearon scored a penalty for Hallam before Kieran Watson poked home to force a replay at Irlam on Tuesday evening.

A packed-out crowd of 638 was the highest attendance of any game in the round save for Bury’s 4-1 win over Uttoxeter Town at Gigg Lane.

Hallam assistant manager Rob Poulter spoke glowingly on the team’s second half display but admitted they were well below par in the irst 45 minutes.

“It was not an acceptable first half and going in at 3-1 down was well below our standards,” he told Hallam’s media team.

“We said to the lads at half-time about a reaction and needing to get ourselves back into the game.