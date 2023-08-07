Second half blast saw potential of Xisco’s Sheffield Wednesday plan

A 20-minute blast in the second half of their late defeat to Southampton offered encouragement for Sheffield Wednesday supporters in what are the embryonic stages of Xisco’s reign as manager.

After a cagey first half that saw the Owls sit deep and allow the newly-relegated Saints a great deal of possession in the centre of the pitch, Wednesday set about their opponents in the first phases of the second half and were rewarded with a Lee Gregory equaliser.

It is the characteristics of that period that Xisco expressed most satisfaction with on the night.

The Spaniard is keen for his team to be patient on the ball and attack with thrust and will implement a pressing game with which the squad were clearly still getting to grips with.

But Xisco was encouraged by the performance - and the way they set about the second half in particular.

“This is one of the things that is important for us, the reaction of the players in the second half saw them come into the game better,” he said.

“They had a little more power, they had more confidence. For me, it is the best performance in the six or seven games that we played.

“In four weeks or five weeks together, some players arrived yesterday or a couple of days ago. We need to follow this attitude because this attitude of them was excellent.

“Maybe they [Southampton] had two million passes in the middle? That’s OK, but then after they arrived in the one v one on the outside and they destroy us.