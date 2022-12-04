If the mission of Nottingham Forest loanee Alex Mighten was to shut the Derby County fans up with a devastating display of attacking football on Saturday, he fell short on an afternoon no striker had any joy as the quality of attacking play – from both sides – bordered on the turgid in a stodgy goalless draw.

Even in the absence of injured pair Lee Gregory and Josh Windass, the inclusion of the 20-year-old up front for Sheffield Wednesday came as something of a surprise to many with Mallik Wilks and Callum Paterson selected to watch on from the bench.

Alex Mighten wasn't the only forward to find life difficult in Sheffield Wednesday's goalless draw at Derby County. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

Usually a wide player and utilised as a wing-back in recent weeks, Mighten struggled to get a foothold in the game and together with Michael Smith was substituted on the stroke of the hour mark as Wilks and Paterson stepped in with similar results.

Speaking to The Star after what for all the huffing and puffing felt like a positive result for both sides, Moore explained the decision to start Mighten as a striker and gave a very human reason for what he felt was a tired Smith performance.

“What Alex does is he gives you areas where he can drop in deep to get the ball,” Moore said. I thought he faced up and with his beautiful feet he caught them off-balance once or twice.

“Once you get into those final areas with his tight control, he gives defences something different to worry about than a Lee Gregory or Mallik or Callum Paterson and their skill sets. I just thought moving a wide player into the middle of the pitch, he could operate in tight areas.

“I thought it worked but obviously it just ran out of steam a little bit and so we put two sets of fresh legs up top.

“Smudger looked a little bit tired but I get it – he’s just had his second child this week and we congratulate him – so we switched the two up top to get some fresh impetus in.

“Our shape and distances were good and it’s a solid point.”