But Sheffield Wednesday left Pride Park with a solid point after neither side truly woke up for the early kick-off. Yet another clean sheet is nothing to be sniffed at, however, and Wednesday may well be a satisfied outfit on that team bus.

Here are the ratings from Pride Park..

David Stockdale – 6

Out smartly to deny McGoldrick in the early stages, Stockdale was tidy and commanded his area nicely – albeit with a loose bit of handling that went unpunished on the hour.

It’s yet another clean sheet at another difficult place to come.

Liam Palmer – 7

Tucked in to the back three as part of the Ihiekwe injury re-shuffle, Palmer acquitted himself well after a shaky start.

Looked comfortable on the ball and used it wisely.

Mark McGuinness – 7

Got himself into a muddle 10 minutes in to allow a Derby attack, but recovered to offer assurance both in the air and on the deck. Just looks very, very comfortable and that he is only 21 is a wonder.

Reece James – 6

Tidy in the face of one or two frantic moments. Had plenty of the ball and though there wasn’t much in the way of breath-taking forward play he did the simple stuff nicely.

Great hair, impressive jaw-line.

Dominic Iorfa – 6

Fancied as a wing-back with Liam Palmer pushed into the back three, the pair struggled early in the face of a bright start from Eiran Cashin but grew into it.

Wasted a chance to release a three-man overload as the first half grew old but got better and better as the game went on. No player won more aerials – he was in double figures on that front by the time the match was in its 70th minute.

Will Vaulks – 5

Broke things up a bit and worked hard – nobody made more tackles – but was far too wasteful in possession on a day Wednesday could have done with keeping hold of it.

Had a brain explosion in attempting to lay the ball back for Stockdale on 70 minutes, which almost allowed Derby to break the deadlock.

Barry Bannan – 6

His commitment summed up with a flying recovery tackle on Sibley late in the first half, he darted about and did his damndest to make things happen, but was quiet by his very high standards. Found himself deep again and was

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 7

Made a couple of trademark bursts from midfield though they ultimately came to nothing.

Had a hell of a chance on 64 minutes, battling his way through the Rams defence like a dad breaking up a fight. His shot crashed into the feet of Wildsmith – far better in the second half when he was a threat. Contributed defensively, too.

Marvin Johnson – 7

Wednesday’s biggest threat for much of the match, Johnson picked up the ball in dangerous areas and put in some useful crosses.

Alex Mighten – 5

Started in a slightly unusual position behind the striker and booed from his very first touch due to his Nottingham Forest parentage.

An early dart down the right was as good as it got for him in a foreign mission.

Michael Smith – 5

Couldn’t make the most of a couple of crosses into the box in the first half hour or so and though he got his wrestle on with Derby’s defence, he generally couldn’t get into the game as much as he’d have liked.

SUBS

Mallik Wilks – 5

On for Mighten before the hour, he ran the channels well but like those before him couldn’t quite get into it.

Callum Paterson – 5

