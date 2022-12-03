The Owls have been a long way from their best in an attacking sense in recent weeks – a reality manager Darren Moore admitted was a concern – and started with Alex Mighten alongside Michael Smith before Mallik Wilks and Callum Paterson were swapped in on the hour.

Moore had suggested Windass would be available for the clash but after the match reported a ‘safety first’ approach to his comeback from a minor groin issue and said he is in-line to make a return next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’ll hopefully get him up and out onto the pitch this week. Hopefully he can continue to make strides and he’ll be alright for next week.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass should be back sooner rather than later.

“He had a bit of a strain and so we need that to settle it down. He’s in the process of that settling down so hopefully he’ll be back out there and we’ll be ready to assess him in the week.”

There was more good news on George Byers and Windass’ fellow forward Lee Gregory, both of whom are expected to rejoin Windass in contention sooner rather than later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Gregory isn’t expected to play at Exeter City next week, Byers could make his comeback alongside Windass.