Why Josh Windass was missing, Lee Gregory update as Sheffield Wednesday attack draws blank at Derby County
A Sheffield Wednesday attack without Josh Windass and Lee Gregory failed to lay a glove on Derby County as both sides played out a polite goalless draw at Pride Park.
The Owls have been a long way from their best in an attacking sense in recent weeks – a reality manager Darren Moore admitted was a concern – and started with Alex Mighten alongside Michael Smith before Mallik Wilks and Callum Paterson were swapped in on the hour.
Moore had suggested Windass would be available for the clash but after the match reported a ‘safety first’ approach to his comeback from a minor groin issue and said he is in-line to make a return next weekend.
He said: “We’ll hopefully get him up and out onto the pitch this week. Hopefully he can continue to make strides and he’ll be alright for next week.
“He had a bit of a strain and so we need that to settle it down. He’s in the process of that settling down so hopefully he’ll be back out there and we’ll be ready to assess him in the week.”
There was more good news on George Byers and Windass’ fellow forward Lee Gregory, both of whom are expected to rejoin Windass in contention sooner rather than later.
While Gregory isn’t expected to play at Exeter City next week, Byers could make his comeback alongside Windass.
“We don’t expect Lee’s injury to be that long,” Moore said. “He’s another we’ll take a look at this week and we’ll do a full assessment on him but we definitely expect him back well before the year is out.”