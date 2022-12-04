Update on Sheffield Wednesday January transfer activity underway as rumours roll in

The January transfer window can often be the most frantic of times behind the scenes at a football club and though the feeling heading towards the new year at Sheffield Wednesday is that any surgery on the squad will be cosmetic rather than invasive, activity has begun.

Wednesday’s recruitment team has been working behind the scenes lining up potential targets since the summer window closed and though defence seems to be the area of the squad most in need of attention due to the potentially season-ending injury to Ben Heneghan, it is understood there have been conversations aimed at bolstering elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls boss Darren Moore admits he has been an observer as opposed to a participator in the club’s lining up of possible transfer opportunities to this point while he focuses on coaching matters, but at this stage has started semi-regular meetings with David Downes and his recruitment department.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is beginning to look ahead to the January transfer window. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“At the moment the talks are steady,” Moore said. “I'll have meetings again with the recruitment team next week because 24 hours in football is a long time, let alone a week.

“From now until the window opening, there's regular contact in terms of how the squad is shaped. The contact is regular and everybody’s phones are very busy at the moment. So it's started already and it's not just me, all managers will be going at it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be a transfer kitty made available to Moore come January, or will the club be leaning on the loan market for reinforcements?

“I wish I could tell you that but I can't say anything at the moment because the window is not open yet,” Moore said. “We've got games to focus on and we can't move away from that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last season it was more difficult because we had to re-address the balance and get the loans in.