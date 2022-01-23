The Latics are not in good shape, with the club on a winless run that stretches back to November and languishing at the foot of the League Two table.

Hunt was brought in to try and help them fend off relegation, but the 21-year-old was handed a baptism of fire as they made the trip to Harrogate Town in what would prove to be Selim Benachour's final game as interim head coach of the club.

It was confirmed on Saturday night that Wednesday legend, John Sheridan, would be taking over as head coach at Boundary Road for the fifth time as they look to make changes in their bid to stay up, with the decision coming on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Harrogate that caused unsurprising annoyance amongst the fanbase.

Young Owl, Hunt, was handed a starting berth and played 58 minutes of the game before being taking off in the second half, and his teammates were lambasted by the Latics supporters after the game as they fumed at another defeat on the road – they haven’t won an away game in League Two since way back in September.

Hunt finished the game with an 81% pass completion from 32 passes, making one key pass along the way.

Unsavoury scenes after the game were shown on social media as fans vented their frustrations at the Oldham players, and no doubt Hunt and Sheridan are going to have a task on their hands if they’re going to turn things around.