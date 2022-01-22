The Owls have only made one signing in the January transfer window so far, with Jordan Storey coming through the door earlier in the week to bolster Darren Moore’s backline at Hillsborough.

But Storey isn’t their only target, and it was reported by Yorkshire Live on Friday that they were close to tying up a move for the 20-year-old Gunners youngster in an attempt to bring more goals into the side for the second half of the campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls boss worked with the England youth international during a loan spell with Doncaster Rovers last season before Moore move to Hillsborough.

When asked about the possibility of bringing John-Jules on board, the manager told the media, “I’d love to speculate on players, I really would, but the truth of the matter is that we haven’t got anybody signed… There are a lot of players that we've been linked with – I could talk about another 10 – but the fact is, until they’re signed and sealed I can’t get excited. Because there’s so much red tape.

"There are other players that you’ve mentioned before that I’ve worked with before, and they’re not in the building… So I’m just going to keep quiet. If the players come in that we want then I’ll be absolutely delighted, but at the moment – because they haven’t – we’ve just got to be professional about it.”

Moore did go on to say that he was ‘hopeful’ that more deals could get done shortly, but wouldn’t go on to mention any names.