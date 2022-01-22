Sheffield Wednesday dealt major injury blow with disappointing Dennis Adeniran news

The Owls named an unchanged XI against The U’s as they sought to pick up back-to-back wins in League One, with new signing, Jordan Storey, making his way onto the bench for the first time.

But while the starting line-up was without change, there were players who weren’t on the bench, with Lewis Wing missing out again and Adeniran not part of the matchday squad despite featuring in the 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

The Star reported before the game that the 23-year-old had picked up a hamstring injury in training and was therefore left out for the trip to Kassam Stadium, and Darren Moore was then asked about the severity of the problem in his post-match interview after the Owls had twice given away a lead to lose 3-2.

Wednesday’s manager told The Star, “Dennis will be out for some time… He’s unfortunately picked up a hamstring injury in training, so he’s out. He’s just had the scan yesterday, and we’ve not had the results back yet. We’ll have to wait and see now – I’ll be able to give you more in the press conference on Friday.”

The news will come as a big blow for Moore and the Owls given the way that the midfielder performed in the early stages of the season, with his latest injury setting him back further in his attempts to force his way back into the Wednersday first team.