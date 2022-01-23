Sheffield Wednesday legend John Sheridan lands new job - will play important role for young Owl

Oldham Athletic have been on the lookout for a new manager since November when they parted ways with Keith Curle, with Selim Benachour having taken over on an interim basis in the meantime.

Now, on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Harrogate Town on Saturday, it has been revealed that ‘Shez’ is back with the Latics for his fifth stint as manager of the club – though the details of his arrival have not yet been confirmed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said in a statement on their official website, “Oldham Athletic can confirm that John Sheridan has agreed to return as Head Coach with immediate effect… More details will follow next week but the club would like to thank Selim Benachour for his time in interim charge.”

Sheridan had a spell as manager alongside David Eyres between 2003 and 2004 before coming back again for a three-year stint in 2006.

The 57-year-old former Owl also had short stints in 2016 and 2017, but left in September 2017 in what was his last spell at Boundary Park. He’ll now be tasked with trying to turn around their 2021/22 campaign, and will have young Wednesday midfielder, Alex Hunt, at his disposal on loan as he attempts to do that.

Sheridan’s first game in charge looks set to be the visit of Rochdale next weekend as the Latics look to try and end a winless run in League Two that stretches all the way back to November.