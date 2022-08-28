Sheffield Wednesday’s 10-0 week the ultimate kickstarter as Owls ‘keep heads’ after Posh defeat

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls’ 2-0 defeat at Peterborough United last week sparked a passionate reaction from sections of the club’s ever-expectant fan base on social media.

In the three matches since, Darren Moore’s side have scored 10 goals, they’ve won three times and they’ve kept three clean sheets in three emphatic performances.

Sheffield Wednesday pair Michael Ihiekwe and Dominic Iorfa applaud supporters at the final whistle of their 5-0 win over Forest Green Rovers.

The latest was a rampant 5-0 win over Forest Green Rovers that pushed the Owls into third place in the early League One shake-up.

“It was a good, clean, accomplished performance,” Moore said. “We got the goals early in the game and the concentration and professionalism in the group was really good.

“We spoke at half-time about wanting to keep a clean sheet and adding to the tally [of clean sheets].

“Forest Green Rovers can play with wonderful rotations in possession and we stopped that and nullified that. We went through the pitch with efficiency and power and got our goals at the right time, so it meant after 30 or 35 minutes, when you get four goals, it’s about concentration levels.

“I was pleased with the group to come off the 2-0 at Bolton, the 3-0 in the cup and the 5-0 today, it’s 10 goals without reply and I have to be pleased. But we move on.”

Asked whether he felt the week’s run of results was some sort of response to that Peterborough defeat, Moore made clear the defeat had not been deterred by the result, whcih was turned on its head after Reece James’ first half red card.

“As a manager and a coach, it’s really important that you keep your head when those around you are losing theirs,” Moore said.

“There was nothing untoward in the group [in terms of the response to that defeat], we just kept our heads and got on with it.

“The best part of the week for me is being on the grass. That’s where you implement the ideas and the training. That’s where you get the group together.