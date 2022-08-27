Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four goals up to no reply at half-time, in truth it could have been more and the Owls were utterly dominant throughout.

Here are our player ratings from a joyous day out at S6.

David Stockdale – 7

Vocal and dominant in organising his defence. Distribution an increasingly important part of things for Wednesday.

But in a shot-stopping sense, he might as well have been reading a book in Hillsborough Park.

Dominic Iofa – 8

Spent a not insignificant amount of time bombing into pockets more often picked up by a right winger, such are the demands of a centre-half in this overload-happy Wedesday side.

Strong, confident and making any point that needed making. His ability to flip defence into attack was notable.

Michael Ihiekwe – 8

Strong in the air and showed leadership in keeping his troops concentrated.

Stepped in to end one or two fleeting Rovers attacks and could have had a goal contribution had he not mistimed a header in the Rovers’ box.

Mark McGuinness – 8

Could barely have looked more comfortable if he’d been sat in a jacuzzi.

As with his back three colleagues, it wasn’t really a day where they were challenged all that much. But what he did, he did with his chest out.

The backline ball-player Wednesday needed? Looks a real find.

Liam Palmer – 9

“He’s one of our own,” sang the Kop. And he most certainly is. The Worksop Cafu, they should call him.

He threatened to continue his rich vein of scoring form once or twice early on but didn’t have to wait too long to do just that, taking Bannan’s ball over the top on his instep and hitting home the rebound of his own shot.

For a man that has spent a lot of his career barely crossing the halfway line, he can’t half play a bit.

Tyreeq Bakinson – 8

Produced a super cross for the fifth. Has stepped into life at Sheffield Wednesday just lovely.

He gives off this calmness but is all work and offers so much both in defence and attack. Such a clever addition.

George Byers – 8

Sought to win the ball back high up the pitch and set his stall out early by starting a lovely little attack after just a few minutes.

Drove the ball forward nicely, was always looking for the forward pass and could’ve made it 5-0 just before half-time but for the post.

Hair, as always, immaculate.

Barry Bannan – 9

Looked like a man on a mission from ball one, bounding about and plotting through-balls as if he was playing Powerleague.

It took just a look to have Josh Windass bop a ball over the top and once it was cushioned just right for him by a flailing Rovers defender, his finish was sublime.

Then the ball for Palmer, the main moment in the build-up for Gregory. Any ‘loud minority’ doubters red-faced. All class.

Marvin Johnson – 7

Looked a man just a touch out of confidence early doors but shook it off easily enough.

Produced some pleasant touches and drove play on whenever he could. Such a strong option and a vital cog in the Wednesday wheel.

Josh Windass – 9

Grabbed his first goal of the season in open play. Presented with a chance like that, he ain’t going to miss many. Followed it up a few moments later with a raking ball to find Bannan for his goal.

The fact is there aren’t many players in the division with his quality in the final third. He sees things others don’t and is a vital component in the side – what division would they be in if he’d been fit last season?

Lee Gregory – 8

If you’d run a poll before the match as to who Wednesday fans most wanted to score against Forest Green Rovers, you’d imagine Lee Gregory would have been a resounding winner.

He’s looked good when he’s played this season either side of a suspension, bringing others into play. He hadn’t had many chances and the goal he wanted went elusive.

Not today. An emphatic finish and Gregory off and underway. Did he get that fifth, too?

SUBS

Mallik Wilks – 7

On for Windass at 69 minutes to a hum of excitement from the Wednesday terraces.

First impression? He’s a bit quick and almost scored with an overhead kick late on. Could be a lot of fun.

Callum Paterson – 6

On for Gregory at 69 minutes and chose violence. Took no mercy on the visitors, crashing into every challenge as if it were goalless.

He’s been quietly solid this season. As Moore keeps alluding to, he just needs a goal to get him going.

Dennis Adeniran – 6

On for Bannan at 69 minutes. The spark had been taken out of the game by the time he came on but he produced some handy touches.

Will Vaulks – N/A

On for Bakinson at 80 minutes.

Jaden Brown – N/A