Club chief makes statement as transfer of ‘sought after’ Sheffield Wednesday attacker is confirmed

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old has joined Dutch second tier side De Graafschap for what has been described as an undisclosed fee after several weeks of speculation regarding his future.

He arrived in South Yorkshire last summer as something of a surprise addition on a free transfer from RKC Waalwijk, going on to make 23 appearances for the Owls and scoring five goals.

Sylla Sow has left Sheffield Wednesday to join De Graafschap.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday confirmed Sow’s exit on Saturday evening with a short statement. De Graafschap have said the transfer is ‘subject to a positive medical examination’ and that Sow had agreed a two-year deal.

The news has been confirmed in the days after the Wednesday signing of fellow attacker Mallik Wilks, from Hull City, was completed.

Wilks’ signing appeared to shunt Sow even lower down the pecking order of forwards at Hillsborough.

His final match arrived as he played 90 minutes of a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Rochdale earlier this week, with his final Owls goal coming in the same competition against Sunderland earlier this month.

The forward joins a De Graafschap side fourth bottom of the Eeste Divisie, with his new side having drawn one and lost three of their four matches so far.

“With more than 130 professional football matches under our belt, we are bringing in an experienced and sought-after player,” said the De Graafschap’s technical manager Peter Bijvelds.