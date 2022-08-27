Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after his side’s rampant 5-0 win over Forest Green Rovers, the Owls boss confirmed that there had been enquiries from clubs for ‘very important players’ in the side.

Focus had been on which players Wednesday could target to strengthen their promotion aspirations, but this latest revelation puts a new spin on the remainder of the transfer window, which closes at 11pm on Thursday evening.

Moore wouldn’t be drawn on the identity of the players but did admit they were central figures in his squad.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore spoke passionately about the influence of agents in the current transfer window.

“They are important players in terms of what we want to do this season, very important players,” he said.

“When you get the results and we’re performing as we are doing, I can understand it. Hopefully we’re giving them something to show this is where they want to stay and continue doing what we’re doing. But we know football.”

Moore made clear the mystery players had not changed their conduct at the club or communicated any wish to leave.

But he alluded to the behaviour of ‘advisors’ he felt were trying to unsettle said players and push an exit through.

“Not the players,” he said. “But I can’t speak for their advisors. The players have been very good.

“As of now I’m confident in keeping the squad intact but I also understand that 24 hours is a long time.

“We’re trying to build something here, they have and we want them to be a part of it. But I understand football and that’s where we are.

“I’ve spoken to their advisors and made it all perfectly clear. The players are fine.

“As long as the players remain professional and keep that consistency, that’s what I need going forward.

“When advisors come to me and notify me that players are available, I go straight to the manager and ask if the player is available.

“There was an incident two weeks ago where a player came up, a very good player who would have been excellent for us. I went straight to the manager and he said no chance. That’s how I work.

“As I understand it, where we’re concerned here, that’s not been the case.”

It means there could be a busy few days ahead in terms of both adding to the squad and keeping hold of some of his key players.

Asked outright whether he felt there had been underhand tactics at play when it came to an attempt to unsettle his players, a clearly perturbed Moore said: “I believe so. But that’s football.

“Hopefully the transfer window can finish and we keep everyone intact.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to get to the balance of this squad and what I have to do now is get the consistency. Part of the reason we wanted to do our business early was to get that continuity and we just want the window to shut now.