Henrik Pedersen has named his Sheffield Wednesday XI to take on West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns this afternoon.

The Owls are looking to try and claw back some of the points that they were deducted as they face the Baggies at 12.30pm, with Pedersen eager to see further improvements after another week of hard work over in S6.

He explained to the media earlier in the week that there were no fresh injury concerns for his side, although the likes of Olaf Kobacki and Nathaniel Chalobah are still a while away from returning and others such as Di’Shon Bernard, Pierce Charles and Ernie Weaver are further still. They won’t be featuring anytime soon.

There are a couple of changes for the Owls as Ethan Horvath predictably makes his return to the XI, while Pedersen has also decided to hand Ike Ugbo a start over Bailey Cadamarteri. The young academy striker drops to the bench, where he’s surrounded by fellow graduates. Charlie McNeill is the only one of the nine who’s not come through the ranks at Middlewood Road.

West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday

Here’s how the two sides line up -

Wednesday XI: Horvath, Fusire, Palmer, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Amass, Valery, Ingelsson, Bannan, J. Lowe, Ugbo

West Brom XI: Griffiths, Gilchrist, Phillips, Mepham, Styles, Diakite, Mowatt, Iling-Junior, Price, Johnston, Maja

