Sheffield Wednesday be desperate to halt their four-game losing run when they visit West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Owls, who lost 2-1 on their last visit the Baggies, suffered a fourth successive defeat last time out, losing 2-1 to Oxford United at Hillsborough last Saturday, just over 24 hours after the club went into administration.

Although Wednesday’s first venture into administration in their 158-year history has left them bottom of the table on -6 and almost certainly facing the prospect of relegation to League One, the positivity that has been felt at Hillsborough over the past week or so has been nothing short of remarkable.

After hosting an open training session on Wednesday and two signing sessions in the Owls Megastore, Wednesday will be hoping to cap off what has been a positive week off the pitch with three points on it.

Ahead of the clash with Ryan Mason’s side, here are five pre-match talking points:

Stop the losing run

If Wednesday are to stand any chance of beating the drop this season and pulling off the greatest of great escapes, they have got to put the brakes on their current losing streak. Although they were excellent in the second half of last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Oxford, they gave themselves just a little bit too much to do, meaning they missed out on what would have been a well-deserved point.

Having lost four games on the spin, conceding ten goals in the process, Wednesday will be determined to arrest their current losing run against the Baggies, who head into the lunchtime tussle at The Hawthorns on the back of successive defeats themselves.

If Wednesday do end up on the wrong side of the scoreline again, it will mark a fifth successive league defeat for the first time since March 2021 (a run of seven defeats). The Owls, of course, were relegated from the Championship that season.

Hawthorns hoodoo

If Wednesday are to avoid losing five games in a row for the first time in over four years, they are going to have to try and take something from a ground they have struggled at in recent years.

The Owls thought they were set to claim a point on their last visit to The Hawthorns back in February, equalising via a 93rd-minute goal from Callum Paterson, only for Jayson Molumby to then score a winner for the hosts four minutes later and seal a 2-1 triumph.

It means Wednesday have failed to win any of their last five visits to The Hawthorns, last scooping all three points back in April 2007 via a late winner from Deon Burton, sealing a 1-0 win. In fact, they have only beaten the Baggies away from home twice this century.

Keep an eye on Price

Although West Brom’s form has been inconsistent of late, they have regularly carried a threat via Isaac Price so far this season. The Northern Ireland international, who joined the club from Standard Liege back in January, has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, scoring five goals and registering one assist in 12 league games this term.

Starting every game for the Baggies this season, Price, 22, has been a regular source of goals and creativity from the No.10 position. He is the Baggies’ chief architect and he must be kept quiet to give Wednesday the best possible chance of taking anything from the contest.

Each of his last two goals have seen him be afforded far too much room to open his body up and curl the ball into the far corner via his trustworthy right foot. The Owls will have no doubt earmarked him as the Baggies’main threat.

Lowe chasing a hat-trick

With a limited number of options available to Owls manager Henrik Pedersen, those who struggled for regular opportunities last season are being given regular chances to make their mark this term, not least Jamal Lowe, who has started each of Wednesday’s last five Championship matches.

Going in search of a sixth successive league start this weekend, the former Bournemouth man will be hoping to score for the third away game running after getting himself on the scoresheet against Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic in recent weeks.

With that said, Lowe will be hoping to score for the third successive Championship away game for the first time since doing so in the colours of Swansea City back in April 2021. That particular run saw him score against Millwall (2), Wednesday and Reading.

Five of his first six Owls goals have come away from Hillsborough.

Avoid having a mountain to climb

Conceding the first goal has been a huge problem for Wednesday so far this season. Last Saturday’s defeat to Oxford marked the ninth time in their opening 12 matches they had conceded first, meaning they have often found themselves having to chase the game.

The defeat to Oxford also saw the Owls concede first for the fifth game running. Additionally, Wednesday have conceded nine first half goals during that sequence, whereas they have conceded only three goals after the break in their last five outings.

Wednesday have been far better in the second half of matches of late, taking the game to the opposition. However, much of the damage has already been done prior to the interval, meaning they are frequently facing an uphill struggle.