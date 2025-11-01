Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway has professed his love for Sheffield Wednesday, which he says has blossomed via sweet gifts and steelworks to light shows from the Hillsborough terraces.

The popular football personality, who continues to enjoy a stellar management career of well over 1,000 professional matches, will see his Robins side take on Rotherham United this weekend in the FA Cup. Speaking on BBC Sheffield on Friday evening, he responded to a message from an Owls supporter by making clear his affinity for the club.

“I just remember a (Wednesday fan) lady when I was at QPR,” he chuckled. “Something happened in the game and I went to sit by her in the crowd and she gave me a sweet. Ever since then, she's brought me a packet of sweets - so I've always loved Sheffield Wednesday!”

Wednesday supporters are known for passionate support that in the last days has shown itself in the form of passionate, above-and-beyond financial contribution to running costs since Dejphon Chansiri placed the club in administration last week.

The matchday experience at Hillsborough has long since been a topic of social media back-and-forth debate between Owls fans and rivals - with the lighting-up of smartphones on a few big nights in particular having been described as goosebump-inducing to cringeworthy and everything between. Holloway falls into the former camp.

“I've been there loads of times and the atmosphere they create is quite special, I have to say,” he said. “I was there once, the place was full for a night match and they all lit up their phones. It was absolutely incredible, completely and utterly.

“I've also got a connection with Barry Bannan who has been sensational for them. I love little Baz, I borrowed him on loan and he couldn't stop knocking on my door asking why I wasn't picking him at Blackpool. I had to say 'Charlie's doing so well, Charlie Adam. Come on!'”

Holloway has little doubt that given Sheffield’s rich history as the birthplace of football and with two of the country’s biggest clubs on site, the region is blessed. And he jokingly offered a little suggestion on where his steel city loyalties might lie.

“It's a great club and it always has been,” he said. “You're so spoilt up here. I come from Bristol and there's Rovers and City, neither of them have been to the highest level. You people in Sheffield have earned the right to do it, all that hard work on the steelworks all those years ago, a wonderful industry for Britain. I thank you all for it.

“You've got a choice. At Sheffield United, I'm not sure if they really like me there, I must admit. But they like Neil Warnock, so there you go!”