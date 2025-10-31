Swedish midfield man Svante Ingelsson believes the potential of Sheffield Wednesday is huge as administrators continue to sift through a list of parties keen to take control of the club.

The 27-year-old has moved into key figure status for the Owls this season, starting every Championship match in a handful of roles and impressing along the way. As a youngster he spent time playing in Serie A and sees no reason why a club of Wednesday’s size can’t go on to fulfil its potential if a proper football structure is put in place by whoever comes to own the club next.

Ingelsson was one of the players to speak to The Star from a signing event at the Owls Megastore, the latest fan engagement effort put in place to harness the positive turnaround seen at S6 since news of Chansiri’s departure as chairman. Three parties have provided proof of funds to administrators, with dozens of potential buyers having made contact.

“It is special, so special,” Ingelsson said on the feel of the club this week. “It has this fan base and so many good people around the club. This is the first step in the right direction and hopefully we can all build forwards from here.”

On what is needed from a new owner in the long term, he continued: “It is difficult, there are a lot of things. Structure-wise it has been very poor in the last year and hopefully now we can go from the top to the people here working every day, to give them good organisation and get everything together to build this forward.

Sheffield Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson and Middlesbrough's Alan Browne battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

“It should be attractive to anyone who loves football or wants to own a football club. For me it would be an easy choice to buy Sheffield Wednesday! This is night and day from last week to what has happened to Friday and we’re just happy to do what we can for the fans and make sure we continue everything together.”

Swedish youth cap Ingelsson has completed 70 minutes or more in 11 of the 12 Championship games Wednesday have played this season, a feat afforded to him on only eight occasions last time around. Having arrived on a free transfer from Bundesliga.2 side Hansa Rostock last summer, his influence wasn’t always been as integral as he’d have liked. But with momentum behind him he’s excited to be plotting his way in English football and is seeking to claw back points in the Championship table.

“Every football player wants to play and it’s natural, when you play a lot of games in a row you get a lot of confidence,” he said. “I’m settling good into the team I think and I am more confident in playing in English football, so I just want to build from here. Of course it is going to be tough, but we knew that even before the season started.

“Our mindset won’t change even with the points deduction. It’s been a hard start, but we will carry on playing our games and working hard to improve. We will see where we end up.”

He’s been something of a star man in what has been a naturally difficult campaign to date. Looking back on a torrid summer of stunted pre-season programmes, repeat payment failures and general uncertainty on and off the pitch, Ingelsson admits that he was one of several players that found himself exploring available exit plans as other senior players elected to terminate their contracts and move on. With the hope of brighter days ahead, he seems glad to have stuck it out.

“We love it here,” he said. “The family is settling in, my son goes to his nursery and we really like it. The summer was tough and we didn’t even know at one stage if we were going to start training, to be honest. I had to look at my options, but in my mind I always wanted to stay here and continue with what was started the year before. My family is very happy to be here and so am I.”

