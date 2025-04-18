Breaking

Key man returns amid surprise decisions as Sheffield Wednesday name XI for Stoke City

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:04 BST
Sheffield Wednesday’s XI for this afternoon’s game against Stoke City has been confirmed.

The Owls find themselves in a rough patch at this point, going into the game against Stoke in the midst of a five-match winless streak, and Danny Röhl will be desperate to get back to winning ways at a packed-out bet365 Stadium on Good Friday. A victory would see Wednesday claim a league double over the Potters for the first time since the 1952/53 season.

Ryo Hatsuse is back in the XI, as are Svante Ingelsson and Stuart Armstrong, while Barry Bannan has been deemed fit enough to make the bench after his injury concerns. Michael Ihiekwe, another doubt, was down to start in defence - but has since been replaced by Dominic Iorfa.

Anthony Musaba, who Röhl said was a ‘question mark’ for this tie, makes the bench, but in a surprise turn of events there is no place at all in the squad for Ike Ugbo. Josh Windass once again captains the side.

Here’s how the two twams line up -

Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valery, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Hatsuse, S. Charles, Armstrong, Ingelsson, Gassama, Windass, Paterson

Stoke XI: Johansson, Tchamadeu, Phillips, Wilmot, Boca, Pearson, Burger, Baker, Manhoef, Jun Ho, Gallagher

