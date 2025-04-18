Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s XI for this afternoon’s game against Stoke City has been confirmed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls find themselves in a rough patch at this point, going into the game against Stoke in the midst of a five-match winless streak, and Danny Röhl will be desperate to get back to winning ways at a packed-out bet365 Stadium on Good Friday. A victory would see Wednesday claim a league double over the Potters for the first time since the 1952/53 season.

Ryo Hatsuse is back in the XI, as are Svante Ingelsson and Stuart Armstrong, while Barry Bannan has been deemed fit enough to make the bench after his injury concerns. Michael Ihiekwe, another doubt, was down to start in defence - but has since been replaced by Dominic Iorfa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Musaba, who Röhl said was a ‘question mark’ for this tie, makes the bench, but in a surprise turn of events there is no place at all in the squad for Ike Ugbo. Josh Windass once again captains the side.

Here’s how the two twams line up -

Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valery, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Hatsuse, S. Charles, Armstrong, Ingelsson, Gassama, Windass, Paterson

Stoke XI: Johansson, Tchamadeu, Phillips, Wilmot, Boca, Pearson, Burger, Baker, Manhoef, Jun Ho, Gallagher

For some prematch reading, check out these articles...