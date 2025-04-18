Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stoke City manager, Mark Robins, says that Sheffield Wednesday are ‘coached really well’, and predicted how they’re going to play on Friday afternoon.

The Potters know that a home victory in front of what is set to be a record-breaking crowd at the bet365 Stadium will see them hit the 50-point mark in the Championship, a number that should see them take a big step towards second-tier safety.

Standing in their way, however, is a Wednesday side that have been excellent away from home this season, however Danny Röhl’s side find themselves hanging in mid-table mediocrity going into the final four games. The Owls’ position is a marked improvement from last season, however there is some lingering disappointment that they weren’t able to keep their play-off push alive for longer.

Robins, who is no stranger to Wednesday having played for them in the early 2000s and managed against them on 12 different occasions - five of them with Röhl as his opposite number - is looking forward to the game in Staffordshire, and feels like belief is coming back for his side.

"There's some excitement again around how we're playing, the results that we are picking up and the belief that's starting to grow," he told BBC Radio Stoke. "What we've got to do is go and put in a performance that keeps the fans coming back... It really is exciting. The noise level that we have experienced so far has been brilliant, so I'm really looking forward to them getting behind the players and hearing them in full voice and seeing the players reciprocate."

Meanwhile, on their opponents this afternoon - and how they might play - he went on to say, "They'll be set up to try and counter, to try and hurt us wherever they possibly can. They have got a strong squad and powerful players there and are coached really well."

A win for Wednesday could see them climb up as far as 10th if other results go their way as well, but for Röhl now it’ll be more about finishing as strongly as possible rather than the actual league position they end up in. The Owls will be back in action a few days later on Easter Monday when they play host to Middlesbrough at Hillsborough.