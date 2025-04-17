Sheffield Wednesday striker wanted by clubs abroad ahead of Owls exit - reports
Wilks, who has played 41 games whilst on loan with Rotherham United this season, will see his Owls contract expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, and he’ll certainly be weighing up his options as he considers where the next chapter in his career will take him.
Previous Rotherham United boss, Steve Evans, made no secret of the fact that he’d love to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent basis at the end of the season, and while he’s since been fired from his post, Matt Hamshaw has continued to utilise the on-loan Owl - most recently starting him in the 3-1 defeat to Stockport County. Wilks scored their only goal of the game.
Mallik Wilks is a wanted man
Now, according to reports from Football Insider, there is interest in the former Hull City man from Turkey, Hungary and Cyprus, with a club in each country keeping tabs on his situation after he entered into the last six months of his contract. Konyaspor, Levski Sofia and Aris Limassol can all offer a pre-contract to Wilks if they decide to make a move given the length of time remaining on his Wednesday deal, however as a fellow English club Rotherham have to wait.
The ex-Leeds United man has got eight goals and three assists so far this season in what has been a return to form for him on a personal level after a difficult spell at Hillsborough, and he’ll be desperate to make sure he makes the right decision come July when he becomes a free agent.
