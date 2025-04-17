Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday are heading into the end of a season with no jeopardy for the first time in years.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have four more games left to play in the Championship, and are almost guaranteed to be in the same division by the time the 2025/26 season gets underway. That’s a luxury they’ve not had for half a decade, and the last time it did happen - in the 2019-20 campaign - there was the anxiety of Covid-19 pandemic and league suspension that came with it.

Some have criticised Wednesday for their performances of late, with a winless run of five games putting paid to their slim play-off hopes, but Danny Röhl has suggested that there is an element of players running on empty after a heavy 18 month period since he took over, and it’s something our writer, Alex Miller, agreed with on this week’s episode of All Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday are running on empty

“It’s the eternal debate at this part of every season,” he said. “I remember the season when there was the League One wobble, and the wobble that preceded that incredible end-of-season run last year… And the biggest thing for me, and it’s something Danny has said, it feels like as a club that there has been 18 months of constant driving, of high energy. Everything has to be optimal, and you’re squeezing everything out of a squad and coaching staff. And supporters as well.

“It goes back further, too. And it’s exhausting… So you can understand what Danny’s saying about the mental exhaustion of it, and not having that jeopardy that gets you running those extra kilometres at this end of the season.”

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, meanwhile, for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.