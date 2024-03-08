Breaking
Wednesday XI revealed as Leeds United visit Hillsborough in big Yorkshire clash
Sheffield Wednesday take on Leeds United tonight, and their XI for the clash has now been revealed.
There was always going to have to be at least one change for the Owls given that Ian Poveda - on loan from Leeds - is ineligible for this one, but there were also questions as to whether Danny Röhl would make any other switches given the schedule that they've had recently.
In total there are four changes for Wednesday as Bambo Diaby, Akin Famewo, Liam Palmer and Anthony Musaba all come into the XI - Poveda is absent, while Iorfa, Ihiekwe and Vaulks all drop to the bench.
Here's how the two teams line up:
Some prematch reading: