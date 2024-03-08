Breaking

Wednesday XI revealed as Leeds United visit Hillsborough in big Yorkshire clash

Sheffield Wednesday take on Leeds United tonight, and their XI for the clash has now been revealed.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 8th Mar 2024, 19:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There was always going to have to be at least one change for the Owls given that Ian Poveda - on loan from Leeds - is ineligible for this one, but there were also questions as to whether Danny Röhl would make any other switches given the schedule that they've had recently.

In total there are four changes for Wednesday as Bambo Diaby, Akin Famewo, Liam Palmer and Anthony Musaba all come into the XI - Poveda is absent, while Iorfa, Ihiekwe and Vaulks all drop to the bench.

Here's how the two teams line up:

Some prematch reading:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owls boss insists ‘everything's possible’ before facing in-form Leeds

Leeds boss praises SWFC and Röhl - insists they don't fear physicality

Ex-Wednesday man provides Owls verdict as rival tipped to pull away

Hansi Flick’s Owls feedback after Champions League winner visits S6

Related topics:Leeds UnitedHillsborough