Hansi Flick’s Sheffield Wednesday feedback after Champions League winner visits Hillsborough
Flick, a Champions League winner as manager of Bayern Munich and former German national team manager, worked with Röhl as his assistant in previous jobs, and was in the stands at S6 on Tuesday night to see his protégé in action for the first time.
What he saw was a hard-fought victory and clean sheet that gave the Owls a real chance of avoiding the drop in the Championship, and Röhl was delighted that he was able to make the trip over.
“His feedback was nice,” the Owls boss told the media. “He was really impressed with the fans, the supporters and the togetherness that we showed in the game and afterwards. Especially went I went to the fans, it’s something that’s really special here at the moment - the link between myself, the fans and the team, it’s very helpful.
“He said that we were organised, that we’re playing strong at the moment, and it was good to have him there in the stands and to have him here. It was a nice evening, we had some great pictures and a nice dinner afterwards.
“We sat in the manager room afterwards with the family, and it was a nice atmosphere. He enjoyed it, and I enjoyed him being here. Hopefully I’ll see him again soon.”
It was the second high profile German that Wednesday have had at the club in recent weeks after Timo Werner – the son-in-law of Sascha Lense – came to watch the win over Bristol City, and fans will be wondering who is next as their team look to pull off a great escape.