Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flick, a Champions League winner as manager of Bayern Munich and former German national team manager, worked with Röhl as his assistant in previous jobs, and was in the stands at S6 on Tuesday night to see his protégé in action for the first time.

What he saw was a hard-fought victory and clean sheet that gave the Owls a real chance of avoiding the drop in the Championship, and Röhl was delighted that he was able to make the trip over.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His feedback was nice,” the Owls boss told the media. “He was really impressed with the fans, the supporters and the togetherness that we showed in the game and afterwards. Especially went I went to the fans, it’s something that’s really special here at the moment - the link between myself, the fans and the team, it’s very helpful.

“He said that we were organised, that we’re playing strong at the moment, and it was good to have him there in the stands and to have him here. It was a nice evening, we had some great pictures and a nice dinner afterwards.

“We sat in the manager room afterwards with the family, and it was a nice atmosphere. He enjoyed it, and I enjoyed him being here. Hopefully I’ll see him again soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad