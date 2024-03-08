Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Prutton believes a fifth Championship win in a row might just be a step too far for the Owls this evening. Danny Rohl's side welcome Leeds United to Hillsborough as they look to continue their outstanding form of late and climb out of the Championship's bottom three.

Wednesday have won five of their last six in the league, which has been enough to carry them to the brink of safety, and they know a win over promotion-chasers Leeds would push them as high as 16th in the table, at least temporarily with the rest of the division set to play on Saturday. Of course, Leeds are in their own purple patch of form at present and they will be looking to pick up their 11th Championship win of the calendar year having won all but one game since losing to West Brom on December 29.

They'll fancy their chances of being able to stunt their Yorkshire rivals' progress and Prutton, who played for both clubs during his career, is backing them to do just that.

"It just shows how strange this league is that Sheffield Wednesday could win four from five and move from 23rd to… 23rd in the table," he said in his weekly Sky Sports column alongside his 2-1 away win prediction. "But the fact they are in contention to move out of the bottom three on Friday night, from where they came from, shows just what a job Danny Rohl has done.

"The problem is they've got Leeds United standing in their way at Hillsborough. They returned to winning ways against Stoke in midweek after being held by Huddersfield at the weekend. And should have enough to power past the Owls."