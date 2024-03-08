Sheffield Wednesday boss insists ‘everything is possible’ before facing in-form Leeds United
Wednesday have won five out of their last six games, a run that has seen them revitalise their chances of survival, while Leeds have won 10 of their last 11 in the Championship as they make a push for automatic promotion back into the Premier League.
Tonight the two teams face off at Hillsborough as they battle it out over three points and some Yorkshire bragging rights, and while Danny Röhl is well aware of the gap between the two teams he thinks that his side can get something out of the tie if they perform the way that they have been doing lately.
"We can win, we can really win," he told the media. "What it means at the end, nobody knows, but we want a win and to show a great performance to show what we did in the last weeks.
"I think when you work hard like we have in the last weeks and months and get results and results, of course you want to jump over the line… I'm looking a little bit forward and imagining how it could be on Friday evening. After a good game, a good result, I think the atmosphere after the game will be a great one.
"It would be a real boost to have this feeling after the game, and we have to try for it. We will not achieve our goals on Friday but it's the next step and hopefully we will do this… Everything is possible. Everyone's worked so hard to make this next step and jump over the line.
"We've learnt from the last games. I look to our game at home to Leicester when we had a great start and immediately brought energy to the stadium. Other times it's about keeping it smart and simple and being ready at the right moment.
"My team is ready for the game, we had a good meeting on Thursday where we spoke about Plymouth - what was good, what was not good - and learned about the team. It was a huge step forward."