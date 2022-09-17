Sheffield Wednesday XI named as Owls make surprise defensive change for Ipswich Town
Sheffield Wednesday have made three changes to the starting XI that won 3-0 at Morecambe as they face Ipswich Town.
The Owls go up against the Tractor Boys this afternoon in a big game against the League One leaders, and they know that they can close the gap on them to just the one point if they manage to pick up a victory.
Wednesday won the last meeting of the two sides 1-0 at Hillsborough last season, but both sides have made plenty of changes since then – and Ipswich find themselves in a very rich vein of form. They’ve won four in four this season on the road, conceding only once.
Sheffield Wednesday XI: David Stockdale, Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe, Reece James, Liam Palmer, Barry Bannan, George Byers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Marvin Johnson, Michael Smith, Josh Windass.Ipswich Town XI: Christian Walton, Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, George Edmundson, Wes Burns, Les Evans, Sam Morsy, Leif Davis, Conor Chaplin, Tyreece John-Jules, Kayden Jackson.