Sheffield Wednesday star tipped for ‘the very top and beyond’ as contract talks continue

‘Fizz’ came on to play a starring role from the bench against Morecambe on Tuesday evening, helping break down a tough Shrimps backline as the Owls eventually went on to win 3-0 at Mazuma Stadium.

The 21-year-old midfielder was back in action after missing the last three League One matches due to injury, and impressed during his time on the field in his first league game in a month.

There has been no conclusion yet with regards to talks over a new contract for the former Manchester City man, but Moore says that their main priority is to make sure he keeps improving.

He told The Star, “At the moment talks are there, but on a bit of a hold - I’ve left it to one or two others to pick it up, which they’re doing.

“The important thing for myself and Fizz is to make sure that we stay focused on the training. I thought his role the other night was really good.

“His ability to give and receive the ball was good, I thought his offloads were excellent and his runs were really good. He helped set up the third goal, which was wonderful for him.

“We feel that he’s a more complete midfielder in terms of what he possesses, but what we’re trying to do with him is work on the final 25% of his game.