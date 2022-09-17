The highly-rated young goalkeeper has a long-term contract at Hillsborough and has made a number of matchday squads in the senior side over the past few years, however 2022 had seen the likes of Jack Hall and Pierce Charles take his place in the youth sides and on Darren Moore’s bench if needed.

Not much had been heard of from the 20-year-old until he returned to the U21s matchday squad this season, and he got his first start in months earlier this week as Neil Thompson’s side faced Burnley.

It turns out that the youngster sustained a bad knee injury last season that has kept him out of action for months on end, but now he appears to have made it to the other end of his recovery and is back spending a bit of time with the seniors again.

When asked about Jackson’s situation, Moore explained, “He sustained a really terrible injury towards the back end of last season, but we’ve got him back now - we’ve got him fit. And he’s just starting to come back in.

“He’s somebody that’s highly-rated and recommended, but what we’re giving him now is some training. He’s been in and around the first team, and I think that’s right for him to sharpen up his tools again.

“He’s probably been out for five or six months, and you’re now looking at him getting back into it. That was his first U21 game the other day, and it was great for him to get some minutes, but he’s still working his way back to what he’ll feel is his best. There’s a process going on with him.

Sheffield Wednesday keeper Luke Jackson has been missing for some time for the Owls.

“Possibly we may look at him in the new year in terms of a loan or something like that if we feel that it’s right.”