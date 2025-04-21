Confirmed Sheffield Wednesday XI offers up surprises as Owls face Middlesbrough
The German has made multiple changes from the side that went up against Stoke City on Good Friday, with young Gabriel Otegbayo getting a start in defence as both Michael Ihiekwe and Dominic Iorfa miss out on the squad completely.
Barry Bannan, meanwhile, makes a welcome return in midfield and retakes the captain’s armband, while Michael Smith is chosen to lead the line. There’s once again no place for Iké Ugbo in the matchday squad.
Here’s how the two teams line up -
Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valery, Otegbayo, Johnson, S. Charles, Ingelsson, Bannan (c), Gassama, Windass, Paterson, Smith
Boro XI: Travers, van den Berg, Hackney, Whittaker, Dijksteel, Howson, Morris, Azaz, Forss, Conway, Iling-Junior
