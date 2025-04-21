Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has made some surprise decisions as he names his XI to face Middlesbrough this afternoon.

The German has made multiple changes from the side that went up against Stoke City on Good Friday, with young Gabriel Otegbayo getting a start in defence as both Michael Ihiekwe and Dominic Iorfa miss out on the squad completely.

Barry Bannan, meanwhile, makes a welcome return in midfield and retakes the captain’s armband, while Michael Smith is chosen to lead the line. There’s once again no place for Iké Ugbo in the matchday squad.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valery, Otegbayo, Johnson, S. Charles, Ingelsson, Bannan (c), Gassama, Windass, Paterson, Smith

Boro XI: Travers, van den Berg, Hackney, Whittaker, Dijksteel, Howson, Morris, Azaz, Forss, Conway, Iling-Junior

