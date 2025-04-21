Breaking

Confirmed Sheffield Wednesday XI offers up surprises as Owls face Middlesbrough

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 21st Apr 2025, 14:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has made some surprise decisions as he names his XI to face Middlesbrough this afternoon.

The German has made multiple changes from the side that went up against Stoke City on Good Friday, with young Gabriel Otegbayo getting a start in defence as both Michael Ihiekwe and Dominic Iorfa miss out on the squad completely.

Barry Bannan, meanwhile, makes a welcome return in midfield and retakes the captain’s armband, while Michael Smith is chosen to lead the line. There’s once again no place for Iké Ugbo in the matchday squad.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valery, Otegbayo, Johnson, S. Charles, Ingelsson, Bannan (c), Gassama, Windass, Paterson, Smith

Boro XI: Travers, van den Berg, Hackney, Whittaker, Dijksteel, Howson, Morris, Azaz, Forss, Conway, Iling-Junior

Here’s some pre match reading for you...

Owls boss honest on 'tough, tough, tough' Middlesbrough task

Double protest confirmed as Owls fans urged to 'keep momentum going'

Spot yourself among 16 photos as Owls fans help set record attendance

Defender offered Sheffield Wednesday contract ahead of 2025/26 season

Related topics:MiddlesbroughBarry Bannan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice