Defender offered Sheffield Wednesday contract ahead of 2025/26 season
The 18-year-old, who primarily a centre back but has also played as a defensive midfielder, has been a huge part of the Owls’ U18s this season as they push for the Professional Development League title, but faced an uncertain future this summer as the second year of his scholarship came to an end.
It’s understood, however, that the talented teen has been handed the chance to continue his development at Middlewood Road for next season, with The Star led to believe that a pro contract has been tabled on the back of some impressive performances.
Another Sheffield Wednesday talent coming through
Emery is set to join teammate, Ernie Weaver, in the full-time step up from U18s to U21s next season, but for now the focus will be on finishing in the top two in the U18 PDL North, hopefully going on to lift the championship trophy if they make it through the play-offs.
Andy Sharp’s side are back in action next week as they travel to Ipswich Town with hopes of extending their 10-game unbeaten run, and Emery – who started for the U21s on Friday against Barnsley – is set to play a big role once again.
Wednesday beat the Tykes 2-0 to close the gap on third to four points in the Professional Development League table, with Jarvis Thornton and a trialist getting the goals at Hillsborough. They now have three games left to play, starting with another outing at S6 tomorrow afternoon against Middlesbrough.
