Sheffield Wednesday boss honest on 'tough, tough, tough' Middlesbrough task
The Owls fell to a fifth consecutive Hillsborough defeat when they were edged out by Oxford United last weekend and haven’t won at home since New Years Day. Those results have come to the backdrop of off-field distraction, rising supporter unrest over the continued ownership of Dejphon Chansiri and a Röhl press engagement last time out that drew criticism from supporters.
Speaking in that press conference, which followed a 2-0 defeat at Stoke City on Friday, the Owls boss admitted the task facing Wednesday against Michael Carrick’s play-off chasing Boro is a tall one. Röhl’s time in England has seen highs and lows in matches against the Teesside club; a 2-0 defeat at the Riverside in April last year prompting an angry post-match summation of his players’ efforts before a stunning comeback earned a 3-3 Boxing Day draw.
“It will be a really tough, tough, tough one,” Röhl told The Star. “They play nice football and if we are not connected, if we are not sharp enough, if we are not right in the pressing, if we are not on the front foot or we are scared to be front foot in the pressing. If you do not do these things then you will have to run a lot and you will not have the ball.
“This is also a part now from our group; we should show at home that we want to win more games from the last two (home games). But I know Middlesbrough will be a tough one, it is not an easy one.”
Midtable Wednesday are 15th in the table with three matches remaining. Spiralling form in the second half of the season has seen them tumble from a burgeoning few months in which they set themselves on the outside of the play-off places.
