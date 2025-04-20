Spot yourself among 16 photos as Sheffield Wednesday fans help set record attendance

Over 29,000 people visited the bet365 Stadium on Good Friday, setting a new record attendance for the club for a Championship fixture, and almost 3,400 of them were Wednesdayites who packed out another away end.

A first half goal from Million Manhoef and a bizarre one off Ben Wilmot’s backside gave the hosts a 2-0 victory on home soil, taking them to the 50-point mark and almost guaranteed their safety in the second tier. Wednesdayites, meanwhile, were left to trudge back to Sheffield as their side made it six games without a win.

It was once again an unhappy trip for the Owls’ loyal travelling, but they were full of smiles before kick off and our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some lovely snaps.

Can you spot anyone you know in here?

