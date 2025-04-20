Spot yourself among 16 photos as Sheffield Wednesday fans help set record attendance

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 20th Apr 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday fans weren’t left with much to smile about when they headed over to Stoke City at the weekend.

Over 29,000 people visited the bet365 Stadium on Good Friday, setting a new record attendance for the club for a Championship fixture, and almost 3,400 of them were Wednesdayites who packed out another away end.

A first half goal from Million Manhoef and a bizarre one off Ben Wilmot’s backside gave the hosts a 2-0 victory on home soil, taking them to the 50-point mark and almost guaranteed their safety in the second tier. Wednesdayites, meanwhile, were left to trudge back to Sheffield as their side made it six games without a win.

It was once again an unhappy trip for the Owls’ loyal travelling, but they were full of smiles before kick off and our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some lovely snaps.

Can you spot anyone you know in here?

1. Owls fans at Stoke for the Good Friday fixture

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

2. Owls fans at Stoke for the Good Friday fixture

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Owls fans at Stoke for the Good Friday fixture

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. Owls fans at Stoke for the Good Friday fixture

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Championship
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice