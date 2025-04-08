Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday lead against Blackburn Rovers thanks to goals from Yan Valery and Djeidi Gassama.

For the first time in 2025, Charlie McNeill has been named in a matchday squad - with Danny Röhl’s XI for Blackburn Rovers being revealed.

The Owls are seeking a return to winning ways at Ewood Park on the back of the weekend’s disappointing last-gasp defeat to Hull City, but - unlike that game - they at least go into this one having been paid their wages for the month of March.

Defeat at Hillsborough pretty much ended their hopes of sneaking into the play-offs, as admitted by Röhl himself, and there was always a chance that the German might ring the changes this evening... And he’s certainly done that!

Barry Bannan and Josh Windass both drop to the bench, Pierce Charles keeps his place, Valery returns after injury, and Callum Paterson is the man chosen to lead the line. Young Gabriel Otegbayo also gets a start in the backline alongside tonight’s captain, Michael Ihiekwe.

Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valentin, Valery, Ihiekwe, Otegbayo, Johnson, S. Charles, Ingelsson, Gassama, Musaba, Paterson

Blackburn XI: Pears, Rankin-Costello, Hyam, Batth, Ribeiro, Travis, Tronstad, Dolan, Cantwell, Hedges, Ohashi

Here’s the opener if you’ve missed it:

And then Gassama did this:

