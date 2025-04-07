Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are certainly football clubs in worse situations than Sheffield Wednesday, but in terms of regular controversy it’s hard to see how anyone comes close.

Under the tenure of Dejphon Chansiri there have been numerous cases of unpaid wages, talk of walkouts, points deductions and fines. There have been managerial merry-go-rounds and transfer embargoes, fans forums and questionable quotes. But through all of it there are players who’ve just keep getting on with their job.

And for that they should be applauded. Yeah, they didn’t beat Hull City at the weekend, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. Despite once again not receiving what was owed to them come matchday they went out there at Hillsborough and tried to get a result. Danny Röhl, for one, is certainly appreciative.

He said of them, “Since I am here I saw a team who never complained about anything off the pitch. They go again and again and again. With this group we played on the limit, we never complain and blame someone, we focus on our performance.

“For me it is outstanding. I will never forget these players in the future, I know this. These are players with passion, with character, great attitude. It is incredible to see...”

Whether it’s new ground or not, they got on with it

Steve Ellis

And you might point out that they’re well-paid for their troubles. And they are, of course. But it’s all relative isn’t it? No matter what your wage is you live within your means. Professional footballers still have bills to pay, mortgages to deal with, families to look after. Debit orders default the same, regardless of amounts.

There are players at Wednesday who are getting the first taste of Owls madness, who will be flabbergasted by what’s just happened after receiving their payment for March over a week late. There are others who’ve seen it before, and will no doubt be expecting to see it again at some point. Whether it’s new ground or not, they got on with it.

In a post on his Instagram stories on Sunday, club captain, Barry Bannan, said he was ‘honoured to call these my teammates’ as he shared a picture of the pre-game huddle against Hull City. He’s seen it all, the good, the bad and the ugly, during his decade in Wednesday colours.

I’m sure there will be some Roy Keane-esque ‘It’s your job’ calls, and a few ‘oh they’ll be alright’, and yeah, they’re both correct some extent. But that doesn’t make it right, and it doesn’t make their attitudes any less impressive. We’ve seen players throw in the towel elsewhere for less.

But Sheffield Wednesday’s players keep defying the odds. They keep overcoming adversity. And let’s not forget that a mid-table finish this season is a good season after what happened last time out. It’s progress.

Any hint of a play-off push is over after the weekend, Danny Röhl has said as much himself. But that shouldn’t take away from what these players have done, what they’ve dealt with – and unfortunately what many of them will have to deal with again in the future.