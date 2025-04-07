Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday fans are no stranger to Will Vaulks’ long throws, and they’re still working a treat over at Oxford United.

Vaulks, who played almost 100 games for the Owls during his time at Hillsborough, played a big part in the club’s climb back into the Championship, and left as a free agent last summer with a lasting legacy due to his work both on and off the pitch.

The midfielder went on to join the U’s after leaving S6, and has already played 41 times for the club across all competitions, becoming almost ever-present in their side over the course of the season. Their latest win, in particular, was one he seemed to enjoy...

It was Vaulks’ throw into the Sheffield United box at the weekend that led to the opening - and winning - goal at Kassam Stadium, with the hosts picking up a shock three points against the title-challenging Blades that made sure they didn’t end the weekend top of the table. It also took Oxford four points clear of the relegation zone, and up to 18th.

The Blades Ramble YouTube channel captured the moments after the home side took the lead, and Vaulks can be seen celebrating right in front of the away end, who was no doubt on the receiving end of some choice words from the Blades fans - much to the delight of many Owls who have since seen the video.

Wednesdayites will, however, be hoping that the former Cardiff City man doesn’t cause similar problems for them this coming weekend when Vaulks returns to his old stomping ground at S6, though he will certainly get a warm reception as he hads back to S6.