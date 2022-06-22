Wales international Will Vaulks, who has joined the club on a free transfer after his time at Cardiff City came to an end, was minutes into his first media engagement as an Owls player when news of Luongo’s departure was announced by the club.

Vaulks’ signing has been seen as something of a coup for Darren Moore’s side. It has been suggested that the former Rotherham United man will take Luongo’s place in Wednesday’s midfield three alongside George Byers and club captain Barry Bannan.

Asked how confident he is in building a similar chemistry that the trio struck up in the second half of the season last time out, Vaulks told The Star: “I don’t look at it as stepping in to take anyone’s place at all.

“We’re completely different footballers, every footballer is different.

“I’ve not had one single conversation or question about the previous player about whether I can do what he does or whatever. I’ll be honest, it hasn’t even crossed my mind that I’m trying to replace someone.

“That’s just not the way I work, I am myself, I offer something that only I offer because we’re all different players.

“They did have a settled midfield three and I just want to prove the manager right for bringing me in here. You do that in the matches and in training. That’s the plan.”

Vaulks is only 28 but arrives with a wealth of experience, with almost 400 senior appearances at a range of levels.

He is looking forward to getting going at a club with huge ambition, he said: “I was well aware of the size of the football club, nobody needed to tell me about that and every new signing at this club says, it’s a massive club.

“Speaking to the manager about his ethos, the characters he wants to bring in and his aspirations and building on a successful season last year when we just missed out.