Massimo Luongo’s Sheffield Wednesday fate confirmed alongside two others

It had been previously reported that both Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing were set to leave the club, but a short statement confirmed that midfield maestro Massimo Luongo will leave Hillsborough after three years.

The Australian international suffered an injury-torn period at S6 but enjoyed his most injury-free and successful time in blue and white last season, featuring as a near ever-present in a second half of a season that saw the Owls climb through the table and qualify for the League One play-offs.

The signing of fellow midfielder Will Vaulks suggested to many supporters that Luongo’s time at the club was likely to come to an end.

Speaking to The Star last season, Luongo suggested he was open to extending his stay at S6 but made clear he felt he still had the capabilities to play in the second tier.

It is understood that a return to Australia has also been a consideration for the midfielder in transfer windows gone by.

An official statement from Sheffield Wednesday read: “Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Massimo Luongo and Joe Wildsmith have declined new contract offers and will leave Hillsborough at the end of June.

“Mendez-Laing joined the Owls in November last year, going on to make 19 appearances.

“Luongo signed for Wednesday in the summer of 2019 and played 73 games, while Wildsmith posted 89 appearances having graduated from the SWFC academy.